Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,842. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Insiders sold a total of 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,383 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$54.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$26.33 and a 1-year high of C$60.64.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

