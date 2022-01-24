Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,842. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Insiders sold a total of 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,383 in the last quarter.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
