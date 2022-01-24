ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $22,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97.

