Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

AHH traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

