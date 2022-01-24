Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $118.00 Average PT from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AWI traded down $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.67. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

