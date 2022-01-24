Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Gap Up to $33.70

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $34.97. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

