Arweave Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $980.06 million and approximately $50.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $29.35 or 0.00085586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000212 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

