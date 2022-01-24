Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

