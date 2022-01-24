Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,601 Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 29.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $154,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

