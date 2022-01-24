Ativo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

