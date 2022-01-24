Ativo Capital Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $112.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.