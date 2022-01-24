Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.09

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 23272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

Get Atos alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.