AT&T (T) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.