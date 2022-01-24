Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $216.17. 31,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,686. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.83 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

