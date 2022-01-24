Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $216.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.83 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

