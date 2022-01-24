Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. 19,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

