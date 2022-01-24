Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 246,553 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

