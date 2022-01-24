Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Avery Dennison worth $111,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $200.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

