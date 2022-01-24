AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Financial Contrast

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and Repro-Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.99 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -9.86 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 6.32 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AVITA Medical and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.86%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

