Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.68.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,161 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $288.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

