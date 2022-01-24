Aviva PLC Has $14.91 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

