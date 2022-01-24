Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

