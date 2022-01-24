Aviva PLC Sells 4,300 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.