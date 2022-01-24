Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

