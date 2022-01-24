Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.
About Aya Gold & Silver
