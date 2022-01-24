B. Riley Comments on Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th.

CTSO opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

