B. Riley Cuts Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $72.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

SAVA opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

