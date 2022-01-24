B. Riley Cuts Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $10.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 269.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. Research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

