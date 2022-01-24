B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

In other news, EVP Bruce Czachor purchased 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,990 shares of company stock worth $478,592. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

