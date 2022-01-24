B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,353 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.