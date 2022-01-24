B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VXRT stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

