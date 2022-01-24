B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.21 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.