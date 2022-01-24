B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

