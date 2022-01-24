B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $694.73 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $788.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

