B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $694.73 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $788.31.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.