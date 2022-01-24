B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

IWN opened at $154.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.05 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

