B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 over the last three months.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

