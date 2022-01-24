BaaSid Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $308,671.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006167 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

