Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.
BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.88.
In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
