Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.24.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

