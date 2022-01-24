Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

BLDP stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $4,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

