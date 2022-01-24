Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 114 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

CHD stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

