Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 76,060.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

D stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.