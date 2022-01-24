Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $304.57 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.93 and its 200 day moving average is $336.91.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

