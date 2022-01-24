Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.73 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

