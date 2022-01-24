Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,410 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

