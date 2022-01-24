Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $3.09 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00009170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $108.72 million and approximately $21.79 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00041612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

