Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Logitech International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Logitech International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 215,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $74.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

