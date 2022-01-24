Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,864 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.77.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.76 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

