Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

