Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,203 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

