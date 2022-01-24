Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.01 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

