Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 29,827 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,011,000 after buying an additional 334,466 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 182,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $25.27 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

