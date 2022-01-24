Bank of America Begins Coverage on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

OWL opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $128,800,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $61,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $57,329,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

